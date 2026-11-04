Support local restaurants, Guv urges Kapampangans

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda congratulated four Kapampangan restaurants included in the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027.

The governor cited their contributions in promoting the province’s culinary heritage.

In a statement released by the provincial government, Pineda encouraged residents to support local restaurants and businesses to help bring Kapampangan cuisine to a wider audience.

“We are happy and proud that four restaurants in Pampanga have been included in the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027. This reflects the skill and talent of Kapampangans in cooking,” Pineda said.

She urged the continued support for local food establishments so that cuisine and culinary traditions could gain wider recognition in the country and abroad.

Pineda concluded her message by congratulating the four restaurants and expressing pride in Pampanga’s culinary identity.

Apag Marangle in Guagua and Tito Boy in Clark received the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognizes restaurants offering quality food at affordable prices.

Meanwhile, SOUQ Pampanga in the City of San Fernando and Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy in Angeles City were included in the MICHELIN Selected list, which features restaurants recognized for their quality dining experience.

Aside from the restaurants, Clyde Joshua Zafra, restaurant manager of Tito Boy’s, was also honored with the Michelin Service Award.

The four Pampanga establishments are among the 127 restaurants included in the 2027 selection of the MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu.

Of the total, 10 restaurants received MICHELIN Stars, 31 earned Bib Gourmand distinctions, while 86 were included in the MICHELIN Selected list.

The recognition was announced during the second MICHELIN Guide Philippines awards ceremony held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.