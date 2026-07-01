Supreme Court to establish regional office in Clark

The Supreme Court and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) have forged a 50‑year lease agreement for the establishment of the Office of the Regional Court Manager for Judicial Region III.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera and Court Administrator Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez‑Estoesta, in behalf of the Supreme Court, signed the memorandum of agreement at Teatro sa Nayon on June 30, 2026.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando witnessed the ceremony.

The event coincided with Judiciary Month and the 125th anniversary of the Philippine Judiciary.

“This is decentralization. This is empowerment. This accelerates the delivery of justice,” Devanadera said.

Gesmundo emphasized that regional support offices are part of the judiciary's effort to make services more responsive and accessible.

“When those who serve the courts are supported, the judiciary serves the people.”

The SC‑ORCM JR3 will be located at Buildings 1092 and 1097 of the One‑Stop Shop Processing Center along Jose Abad Santos Avenue.

The office is part of the Supreme Court’s pilot rollout of decentralized administration under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027, designed to streamline administrative and fiscal matters and promote judicial reform.

The CDC said the partnership highlights Clark’s role as host to strategic national institutions, reinforcing its position as a hub for governance and service delivery in Central Luzon.