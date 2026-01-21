SURFING & BANKING IN PARADISE ISLAND

Modern banking designed for island life

Riding the waves, BDO Unibank brings something the island has long needed: a complete suite of banking services that complements the four pre-branch opening ATMs serving the island. Since these machines are an extension of the branch footprint, the addition of more ATMs and the Universal Teller Machine (UTM) means that Siargao now enjoys the widest and most reliable access to self-service machines it has ever had, a clear expression of commitment to financial inclusion.

Full-service banking now within reach

Residents can open savings and investment accounts, secure personal or auto loans, seamlessly send and receive money from foreign banks, access micro-insurance or remittance services and a lot more without leaving the island.

Tourists, both local and foreign, often arrive with mixed currencies and limited cash. The new branch provides reliable foreign exchange services and easy ATM access. With the surge of visitors from the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia, this service fills a much-needed gap.

Entrepreneurs can conveniently pay out salaries, sign up for various cash management services to help manage their businesses, aside from building a financial record that can help unlock future credit opportunities.

From resorts and surf schools to restaurants, trike rentals, and tour operators, many entrepreneurs operate with fluctuating demand and seasonal cashflow. BDO is now onboarding them as merchants, enabling card and QR payments, offering business deposit solutions, and providing flexible financing for expansion, equipment, or daily working capital.

For many SMEs, it’s the first time such comprehensive support has become available on the island, hence, Siargao’s business owners stand to benefit the most.

The Bank’s arrival empowers Siargao with a financial services hub that supports every part of its economy: from local enterprises that keep the island thriving, visitors who fuel its revenue, and residents and workers who form its backbone.

With BDO now woven into Siargao’s evolving landscape, islanders and visitors can embrace the paradise fully—confident that easy, simple, and secure banking is always within reach. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)