Suspect in killing of Korean nabbed

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a Korean national, in April this year.

The ACPO, under the leadership of Colonel Joselito Villarosa Jr said that combined operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit of the Quezon City Police District (CIDU-QCPD), Manila Police District (MPD), Angeles City Police Station 4 and other units, served a Warrant of Arrest against the suspect, identified only as “Bote”.

Villarosa thanked the CIDU-Quezon City Police District, Manila Police District and his team for the arrest of the slay suspect.

The police official also expressed gratitude to Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin. “We could not have accomplished this swiftly without the guidance and resources provided by Mayor Jon Lazatin. His commitment to public safety has been instrumental in our pursuit of justice.”

The Korean Embassy and the Korean Community in Central Luzon conveyed their gratitude to Mayor Lazatin and the entire police force for the arrest of the suspect.

The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Ramon Pati Blanco, of the Branch 115, Regional Trial Court, Hall of Justice, Angeles City, under Criminal Case Number R-ANG-25-02552-CR, for the Robbery with Homicide as defined under Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant carried a no bail recommendation due to the gravity of the offense, the ACPO stated. (RGN)