Suspect in rape-slay of 9 year-old nabbed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old girl in Guagua town on Monday evening.

The suspect was identified as Feliciano Orallo of Barangay Sto. Cristo near the victim’s house in Guagua town.

Based on investigation, the victim was living with her aunt.

She was on her way to her parents’ house when he was taken by the suspect.

The victim was allegedly mauled and raped before she died and found at a garage within the neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The suspect has been charged with rape with homicide and was detained at the Guagua Police Station yesterday morning.