Suzuki Jimny 5-door: The adventure begins

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The adventure begins as LausAutoGroup's Suzuki Auto San Fernando set loose on the road the much awaited all-new 2024 Jimny 5-door in grand ceremonies recently.

Hundreds of Suzuki fans and motoring fans, including businessman and off-roader Rene Romero, flocked to the Suzuki San Fernando showroom on January 26 to get their hands on the wheel of the Jimny 5-door, which takes lineage from its popular 2-door brother.

Romero was one of the first to earn the keys of his brand new companion on the road, an addition to his trusted and tested Suzuki first generation 4x4 which has seen action in most terrains and off-track challenges.

"The Jimny 5-door is a blend of function and performance perfectly combined," he said, "and now a new adventure begins."

For him and other meticulous road warriors, the Jimny 5-door makes choosing a 4x4 vehicle just got a lot easier, as it offers such a superbly balanced combination of authentic off-road ruggedness and light, nimble, maneuverability.

The all-new Jimny 5-door is powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that generates 100hp and 130Nm of torque, with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission and a standard four-wheel-drive.

Unique on the Jimny is the ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system, which handles all kinds of terrain. In 2WD mode, it provides smooth, quiet, fuel- efficient power delivery for driving on paved roads. In 4WD mode, it offers a choice of high-range and low-range transfer gears. High- range 4WD provides additional traction for driving on dirt or gravel trails and snowy roads, while low-range 4WD delivers maximum traction and torque for traversing soft sand and mud or steep, rocky terrain.

The looks outside are almost similar to the Jimny 2-door, including the front bumper, fenders, bonnet and other front-end components, which are designed to absorb impact and help mitigate pedestrian head and leg injuries in the event of a collision. But the 5-door version is bigger, measuring 3,820mm long, 1,645mm wide, and 1,720mm tall with a 2,590mm wheelbase and 210mm of ground clearance. It sits on 15-inch wheels with 195/80 R15 tires and a 40-liter fuel tank.

Inside, the Jimny 5-door has an ergonomically designed cockpit and dashboard instrumentation which provide ready access to essential controls and vehicle information when navigating rough terrain. The rear seats have thick cushioning like the front seats, and an optimized design to ensure everyone on board enjoys exploring the wilderness in comfort. For added safety, it comes with a full complement of SRS airbags, including front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, and side curtain airbags for occupants of both the front and rear seats.

The 2024 Jimny 5-door comes in three variants: GL (manual), GLX (automatic), and GLX Two-Tone (automatic), in Jungle Green, Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, and Granite Gray Metallic for mono-color versions, and Sizzling Red Metallic with Bluish Black Pearl and Chiffon Ivory Metallic with Bluish Black Pearl for GLX Two-Tone.

The Jinmy 5-door with an 1.5L inline-4 engine with a 4x4 system starts at P1,558,000.

So set the course for the new adventure and head on to Suzuki Auto San Fernando at Jose Abad Santos Avenue, Dolores, City of San Fernando. For inquiries and reservations, call 0918 854 2967 or log in to lausautogroup.com/suzuki