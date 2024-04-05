Sylvia Sanchez welcomes Zanjoe to their family

Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez welcomes Zanjoe Marudo to her family not just as a son-in-law but as her third son.

"Walang hanggang pasasalamat panginoong Jesus dahil binigyan mo ng napakagandang regalo ang akong si potpot (Ria), ng Isang napakabuting asawa, marespetong bata, mapagmahal na kapatid, anak at napakaresponsableng tao." says the multi-awarded actress.

Sylvia became so emotional after her daughter Ria married Zanjoe.

Zanjoe and Ria tied the knots in a simple but intimate civil wedding in Quezon City last March 23, 2024 officiated by Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte.

"Unang araw ko kayong nakitang magkasama Alam ko kayo ang magkakatuluyan. Nararamdaman ko yan. Mother instinct" she uttered emotionally.

Even Sylvia's husband, businessman Art Atayde feels that Zanjoe has become their third son.

Sylvia and Art has two sons, Congressman Arjo and Xavi.

"Kaya officially welcome to the family Z, anak. Ang saya saya ng puso ko."

"I love you both so much Mr. & Mrs Zanjoe Marudo. This is a Happy Easter Sunday to remember".