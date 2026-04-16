Taiwanese firm extends lease contract in Clark

A Taiwanese manufacturer, supplying screen-printed components for global footwear and handbag brands, has extended its lease with the Clark Development Corporation (CDC).

Kaixin International Corporation (KIC) formalized a two-year lease extension with CDC during a signing ceremony on April 14, 2026 at the Clark Visitors Center.

The agreement was signed by CDC President Agnes Devanadera and KIC Corporate Secretary Josie Lee.

Devanadera said Clark continues to play a strategic role in regional economic growth.

She cited sustained investor retention and employment generation.

“We are all in the right place, and I hope we continue to take care of Clark. In terms of the economy, we believe Clark has contributed significantly to the growth of Pampanga,” Devanadera said.

Operating in Clark since 2015, KIC has invested about ?32 million in its local operations and currently employs more than 140 workers.

KIC produces screen-printed panels for international brands such as Coach and Disney, with processing done at its Clark facility before final assembly by partner companies, KIC Human Resource Officer Cathelyn Dizon said.

KIC is among 10 locators that secured lease agreements in the first quarter of 2026.

The CDC said this highlights investor confidence and Clark’s position as a competitive manufacturing and export hub. (Press Release)