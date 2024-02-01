‘Tanod’ arrested for selling unlicensed gun

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A barangay tanod was arrested by operatives of the Bulacan Provincial Police Intelligence Unit and Baliwag City police for allegedly selling an unlicensed gun.

Brigadier General Joel Hidalgo, director of the Police Regional Office III, identified the suspect as “Vic”, 45 years old.

Vic was allegedly selling a Smith & Wesson Caliber 38 caliber revolver without serial number for P3,000 when he was arrested on Wednesday night.

Police were also able to recover from the suspect two Caliber .38 ammunition, an improvised shotgun, improvised Caliber .22 Pistol, four 12-gauge ammunition, a .22 caliber magazine, the marked money used in operation, and other personal belongings.

The suspect is now facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and ammunition (RA 10591).