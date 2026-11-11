Tanod, livestock, poultry caretakers get cash, rice aid

About 2,610 barangay tanod and livestock and poultry caretakers in Pampanga each received ₱5,400 in financial assistance under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and 25 kilograms of rice under the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang (BBM) initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The recipients were from the towns of Apalit, Candaba, and Masantol.

Among them was Noliboy Maniaul, a barangay tanod from Candaba, who continues to serve his community by helping maintain peace and order and responding to emergencies.

As a barangay tanod, Maniaul helps ensure residents’ safety, including during calamities and other emergencies in their community.

He expressed his gratitude for the assistance, saying it would be a welcome support for him and his fellow beneficiaries.

“Kami po ay mapalad sa inyong patuloy na pagtulong sa amin. Maraming salamat po,” Maniaul said.

The financial assistance is intended to help beneficiaries address their immediate household needs, while the rice distribution provides additional food support for their families.

It also recognizes the contributions of barangay tanod and livestock and poultry caretakers, whose work supports community safety and local livelihoods.

Through the ECT and BBMP, the government continues to extend financial and food assistance to various sectors to help ease household expenses and support the daily needs of Filipino families. (MJSC/MAGP, PIA Region 3-Pampanga)