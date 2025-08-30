Tappin' & clickin' with Alden and Pia

For actor and entrepreneur Alden Richards and model Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, banking is now simply tapping and clicking. Round the clock, everyday, anywhere.

The reason? BDO Unibank.

True to its commitment to finding ways for customers, the country’s leading bank offers the best choice for your lifestyle. BDO Unibank (BDO) makes banking easy, simple and accessible with branches conveniently located near your home or workplace, friendly staff ready to assist, and extended hours on weekdays and weekends. Digital natives and newbies can also tap away their banking needs with round the clock online banking, just like Alden and Pia.

Alden's favorite partner off-screen

"I grew up with BDO. After opening an account with the bank’s Sta. Rosa branch more than 10 years ago, I became a loyal customer until I was invited to become the bank’s brand ambassador. Madaling yes para sa akin. Napansin ko kasi na whatever you are looking for, you can find it sa BDO. Banking with BDO is always simple and secure,” shared Alden.

Alden admits his transactions these days are mostly digital, and he hardly carries cash. BDO makes it possible for him to access his accounts for both day-to-day expenses and bigger purchases. “It's all about going digital na talaga ngayon. That's exactly what BDO is doing — going digital to offer more convenience to its clients. But I appreciate that I can always approach a friendly branch officer when I need to, plus inquire about a wide range of financial products and services in one visit,” he shared.

“I can confidently say BDO is the right partner for me. When I hear BDO, unang pumapasok sa isip ko is safety. I feel safe because they've been here for 50 years, and sa BDO, I get the best of both worlds. I use digital when I want to or visit branches when I need to. And I appreciate kasi that BDO offers different options for me in the branch. Para hindi masayang ang pera ko. Meron talagang personal advice para lumago ang savings mo. They find ways to make my banking easy,” added Alden.

Pia loves things that work

“You know what I love? When things just work,” quips Pia, falling in love at first tap when she discovered the BDO Universal Teller Machine (UTM).

“BDO now has the Universal Teller Machine, a self-service machine that lets you skip the line and do more than just basic banking. It’s safe, quick, and perfect for people like me who love options. From check deposits, to updating your passbook, to withdrawing or depositing cash, you can do all that at the Universal Teller,” she said.

“For check deposits, just tap Cardless Transaction, choose Check Deposit and follow the steps. You can even send someone to deposit on your behalf. Want to update your Smart Passbook? Just choose Update Passbook then pop it in the machine. You can still do other transactions like cash withdrawals, deposit and send money.”

With the UTM, clients who visit select BDO branches now have a choice between transacting with the tellers or doing it themselves. With the UTM, one can update their passbook, deposit checks, make cardless transactions via QR or biometrics, and withdraw or deposit cash.

Delivering another first for its customers, BDO is the only bank that offers all these transactions in one teller machine which can be found mostly in over 400 branches in Metro Manila.

After her encounter with the UTM, Pia happily shared: “Honestly, BDO continues to surprise me, even after all these years. BDO is always giving me better ways to bank.” (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)