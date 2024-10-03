Tarlac chamber lauded for supporting MSMEs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Trade and Industry has recognized the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Tarlac for its support to micro, small and medium enterprises in the province.

The DTI said the partnership of PCCI Tarlac with the members of Tarlac Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Council (MSMEDC) helps propel programs for the advancement of local businesses.

“Various projects were initiated through the PCCI Tarlac such as the Tarlac BizConEx where a caravan of services were successfully conducted. PCCI Tarlac also provided support to young entrepreneurs through DTI’s conduct of the YEP You Can Be Your Own Boss program,” the agency said.

It added that PCCI Tarlac helps individuals realize their full potential as entrepreneurs and expand their operations through financial support.

“DTI appreciates the support of PCCI Tarlac to our Tarlac MSMEs with their provision of additional financial assistance,” the agency said.

PCCI Tarlac is among the finalists for the 2024 Most Outstanding Chamber Award, which recognizes local chambers that contributed to the business growth.