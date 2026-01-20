Tarlac City celebrates feast of St. Sebastian

Tarlac City celebrated its annual fiesta in honor of St. Sebastian on January 20 with a series of well-organized, community-driven activities led by Mayor Susan Yap.

Yap said this year’s celebration, which gathered thousands of guests, is highlighted by faith and community participation.

The celebration opened with a Holy Mass, followed by a boodle fight where Tarlaqueños from various sectors joined to make the event successful.

On January 21, 2026, one of the highlights is a massive Zumba activity that drew over a thousand participants.

Other lined-up activities for the fiesta include the Miss Tarlac beauty pageant set on January 22; a music festival on January 23; street dancing competition on January 24; and a fun run on January 25.

Yap said the fiesta remains meaningful and well-executed amidst budget constraints.

“We asked for support from the Provincial Government,” she said, noting that the event was co-sponsored by Governor Christian Yap.

Yap invited the public to join in the activities the city government has prepared. She also thanked the people of Tarlac City for their cooperation and participation.

Tarlac City has two major celebrations: the St. Sebastian Fiesta, traditionally held every January, and Tarlac City’s Foundation Day celebrated in April.