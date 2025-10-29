Tarlac Community College eyed in New Clark City

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Provincial Government of Tarlac have forged a partnership to establish the Tarlac Community College in New Clark City.

The agency said this is a "move seen to boost regional development, expand access to affordable and quality education, and build a future-ready workforce in Central Luzon."

BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang and Tarlac Governor Christian Tell A. Yap on October 17, 2025, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to initiate the planning and development of a five-hectare community college.

“We are laying down the foundation for the establishment of the Tarlac Community College in New Clark City, a partnership between BCDA and the Provincial Government of Tarlac. This is in line with BCDA’s vision to strengthen university-industry linkage and equip our people with the skills needed for future industries,” Bingcang said.

Under the MOU, BCDA will provide an area within New Clark City for the proposed campus.

The Provincial Government of Tarlac, on the other hand, will lead the school development, financing, and academic programming.

The BCDA said the initiative forms part of its efforts to attract educational institutions and research centers that will shape New Clark City into a beacon of learning and innovation.

The provincial government said Tarlac Community College will offer courses "aligned with emerging industries and future employment trends."

The BCDA said as a smart, green, disaster-resilient, and inclusive metropolis, New Clark City dedicates 60 percent of its land area to open spaces and sustainability-driven development.

Other institutions that are already establishing in New Clark City include the National Academy of Sports, the University of the Philippines, and the Philippine Science High School, further solidifying its position as an emerging academic and innovation hub for the country.