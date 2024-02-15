Tarlac entrepreneurs join trade fair in Germany

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Twelve micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs from Tarlac province participated in the recent Ambiente Show 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The participants exhibited local products in a provincial government-funded booth designed by Architect Royal Pineda.

Ambiente is one of the world’s leading trade fairs for consumer goods that showcases a wide range of products including kitchen and household items, interior design, gifts and home accessories.

The 12 Tarlac micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were among the more than 4,000 exhibitors from various countries that participated in the trade fair.

The event attracts exhibitors and visitors from around the world, providing a platform for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to present and discover the latest trends and innovations in the consumer goods market.

The Tarlac MSMEs include Red Slabs from Victoria; Oricon, SEMA and Betis Crafts from Concepcion; Pascasio Pottery and Wood Inspirations Crafts from Sta. Ignacia; Pumice from Capas; Richver from Bamban; Car Ofel, Gracia Amor and Louriza Furniture from Tarlac City; and Northshine Lightings from Gerona.

Last year, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Provincial Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office trained existing and potential exporter MSMEs in negotiating with foreign buyers.