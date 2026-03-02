Tarlac execs lead launching of Kanlahi Festival 2026

The provincial government of Tarlac, led by Governor Christian Yap, on Monday marked the 10th anniversary of the Kanlahi Festival.

The celebration opened with a mass, followed by the program launching of this year’s activities, which included a fun run, trade fair, bonsai exhibit, job fair, and a free concert among others.

The event also includes a street-dancing competition, a grand float parade, and the Binibining Kanlahi 2026.

Kanlahi Festival 2026 features exhibits showcasing products, culture, and industries from towns and cities across Tarlac Province.

Local government units set up booths highlighting agricultural goods, local crafts, and tourism attractions.

Yap said the Kanlahi Festival was established to unify municipal celebrations under one provincial event.

In the past, fiestas were held separately by each town.

Over the years, the festival has helped develop identity-based celebrations, including themed festivals such as the Kamote Festival, which highlights local agricultural products.

The Kanlahi Festival also promotes the shared history and cultural diversity of the province, bringing together various communities in a weeklong event.