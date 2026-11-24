Some 4,177 residents from various towns in Tarlac received rice assistance under the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Tarlac Governor Christian Yap said the assistance aims to help vulnerable sectors, particularly those affected by crises, cope with rising living costs and food expenses.

The beneficiaries included members of the Muslim community and individuals from the transport sector, each receiving 10 kilograms of rice.

Yap said the provincial government also supports local farmers by sourcing the rice directly from them.

“Minarapat namin na ang mga bigas ay galing sa probinsya ng Tarlac, hatid ng mga magsasakang Tarlaqueño para umiikot ang pondo,” Yap said.

Funded through the Local Government Support Fund, the program provides food assistance to vulnerable sectors while supporting local agricultural producers. (RPQ/AJRR, PIA Region 3-Tarlac)