Tarlac governor lauds Marcos' 3rd SONA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- "This is the best SONA I ever heard so far."

Thus said Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, as she lauded the delivery of the 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last Monday.

Yap is also Central Luzon Regional Development Council Chairperson.

“This is my 14th SONA ever since I joined public service and in all of these, this is the first time I took notes [of the] 45 topics that the president discussed. First time. That’s how impressed I was with the president’s SONA. [A] very strong, very decisive and very clear message to all the Filipinos, especially his last statement,” the governor said.

Yap noted that the president’s order to ban all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country by the end of the year is "the best decision that a president can make."

“Effective today [July 22], all POGOs are banned. I hereby instruct [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation] PAGCOR to wind down and cease the operations of POGOs by the end of the year,” the President said in his SONA.

“This strikes us in the heart because finally someone heard us. As early as 2020 I’ve had many press releases. In January 2021, we didn't want the POGO in our province but it did happen. His ending statement last night made me very happy because finally someone took a decisive step to ban POGOs,” Yap said.

Yap said during one of the province's 151st founding anniversary activities that as early as January in 2021, POGOs are banned in Tarlac by virtue of a resolution.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission PAOCC conducted a raid on a POGO hub in Bamban town this year.

The provincial government earlier said they were not aware that an illegal POGO was operating in Bamban until the raid.