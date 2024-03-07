Tarlac gov't unveils Nayong Pilipino

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Provincial Government of Tarlac and the Nayong Pilipino Foundation on Wednesday unveiled the two-storey Nayong Pilipino building at the Capitol Guest House.

Governor Susan Yap said the edifice will become the new home of Nayong Pilipino’s cultural and historical collection to bring them closer to Tarlaqueños.

"This will enrich their knowledge about the colorful history of our country," the governor said.

She stressed the significant role of arts in educating the youth about culture and making them appreciate history.

Some 3,000 pieces of Nayong Pilipino Foundation’s Ethnographic Collection will be featured including the traditional works of the Abelling Tribe.

It will also house a center focused on research, conservation, interpretation and exhibition.

Nayong Pilipino Tarlac is set to open to the public this year.