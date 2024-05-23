Tarlac groups get milkfish from BFAR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Three people's organizations in Tarlac province received 400 kilograms of milkfish under the Seafood KADIWA Grant Program.

The recipients of 100 kilograms of milkfish were the Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Mamamayan ng Purok Pag-asa, Lubigan Farmers Association, and David Rural Improvement Club Women's Association from San Jose town; and Sipag at Tiyaga Anao Vendors Association Incorporated from Anao town.

The BFAR said the Seafood KADIWA Grant Program aims to provide local fisherfolk groups with crucial start-up capital in the form of fresh fish.

“Unlike conventional financial assistance programs, BFAR's approach is unique in its direct provision of fish stocks to beneficiaries, enabling them to leverage these resources in various ways, whether by selling them fresh, chilled, or processed,” BFAR said.

The agency said the program will be replicated across the entire region to support fisherfolk and ensure a thriving and sustainable fisheries sector in Central Luzon.

The Seafood KADIWA Grant Program addresses the financial gap among fisherfolk, and fosters sustainable development and prosperity within coastal communities.