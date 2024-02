CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —`1

The presentation of the patent was held at the Camiling Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

The event was witnessed by CENRO officer Amalia Fajardo and DENR Tarlac Provincial Head Celia Esteban.

The patent covers 505 square meters where the Ramos Municipal Police Station now stands.

The 'Handog Titulo' aims to “expedite the issuance of land titles to qualified beneficiaries.”