Tarlac province to host 24th hot air balloon fiesta

CLARK FREEPORT— “The province of Tarlac is proud and excited to host the upcoming 24th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF).”

This is what Tarlac Governor Susan Yap said as her province is set to host the 24th PIHABF on February 16-18, 2024 at the New Clark City in Capas town.

Yap said the police and business sector in the province are now prepared to host the event at NCC’s Stadium and Aquatic center.

"The upcoming hot air balloon festival will “make the NCC a very pleasurable destination for families,” said Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang.

Yap and Bingcang are guests at Pampanga Press Club’s KapiHann at Swissotel inside Hann Resorts on January 9.

PIHABF organizer, Captain Joy Roa, said more than 20 hot air balloonists from various countries, an aerobatics team from England and skydivers are among the participants in the three-day event.

Roa said PIHABF will also host an international drone race and musical bands are set to play every night.

Businessman Rene Romero, the lead organizer of balloons’ chase teams for the Land Rover Club of the Philippines, said economic returns are expected to be generated from more or less 120,000 spectators daily. #