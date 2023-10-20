Tarlac province to host Jurassic Giants Festival

TARLAC CITY — The province of Tarlac is set to host the first Jurassic Giants Festival in 2024.

Local officials invited the people of Central and Northern Luzon and Metro Manila as the province transforms into a prehistoric wonderland on February 23 to March 3, 2024, presented by Live Global Educational Entertainment.

Dino Expo Director and Producer David Huni said the festival takes inspiration from the 10-year roaring success of The Dino Expo in South Africa.

The festival is set to take everyone millions years into the past and explore the mesmerizing world of dinosaurs through the prehistoric exhibition, marvel at life-sized and scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs, including the legendary Tyrannosaurus rex, Dilophosaurus, Monolophosaurus, Gastonia, Stegosaurus, and many more.

The fun continues for kids, with dinosaur-themed playgrounds, thrilling dino rides, Jurassic cars, an electric train, fossil excavation, jumping castles, dino toys, photo opportunities, clothing stalls, and much more.

The festival costs approximately US$20 million, according to Huni.

Tarlac Executive Assistant for Tourism Arsenio B. Lugay said the festival will surely boost the province’s tourism.

Governor Susan Yap has expressed support for the upcoming festival.

The event pre-launch will take place on January 27, 2024 at Jose V. Yap Sports and Recreation Complex.