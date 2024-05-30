Tarlac residents get land titles from DENR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 151 land titles were awarded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to residents in Tarlac province.

The land titles were given by the agency under its Handog Titulo program.

The titles consisted 146 residential free patents covering a land area of about 13,645 square meters.

Five agricultural free patents were also awarded to beneficiaries in Barangay Cristo Rey in the municipality of Capas.

The DENR advised the beneficiaries to put their land to good use despite the removal of restrictions imposed on the registration, acquisition, encumbrance, alienation, transfer, and conveyance of land covered by free patents.

Governor Susan Yap told the recipients of the land titles to take care of their properties and use them towards improving their lives.

“The provincial government of Tarlac, together with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, strives to deliver all kinds of services to all Tarlaqueños. You have waited for this day to come so cherish it and enrich your land,” Yap said.