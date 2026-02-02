Tarlac students get free SIM cards from DICT

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) distributed a total of 1,927 free SIM cards to students in Tarlac, under the Bayanihan SIM Card Distribution Program.

The program was launched to address the growing need for digital connectivity and to ensure inclusivity in the country’s digital transformation.

It also aims to provide internet connectivity to students in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs).

Each SIM card includes 25GB of free mobile data valid for 12 months.

Some 925 SIM cards were given to learners from Sta. Juliana Elementary School; 550 SIM cards were distributed in Sta. Juliana High School; and 452 SIM cards were received by Maruglu Elementary School.

Beneficiaries of the program include residents of GIDAs, beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, individuals experiencing limited internet access, and those who rely on SIM cards to connect to online services.

The DICT said the beneficiaries were also given a technical session on the proper, safe, and responsible use of SIM cards and mobile data to ensure their readiness on using the SIM cards prior to the distribution.

To assess the program’s impact, the DICT conducts quarterly evaluations, which include gathering feedback from students and teachers to determine the program’s contribution to the teaching and learning process.