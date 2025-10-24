Tarlac teachers undergo PLM Training of Trainers

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Tarlac said that principals and teachers are now ready for the PhilHealth Learner's Materials (PLM) for Grade 8 students.

PhilHealth Acting Branch Manager, Dr. Rowena S. Zabat-San Mateo; Tarlac Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ma. Irelyn P. Tamayo; and PhilHealth Tarlac Head Liz Dallo led the PLM Training of Trainers (TOT) for Grade 8 students at the My Metro Mall, Tarlac City on October 22, 2025.

Around 75 school principals and teachers are present during the PLM training which aims to provide orientation on PhilHealth membership, benefits, and financial protection for the information and use of students, their families, and teachers. Monifer S. Bansil, Head of Public Affairs Unit facilitated the seminar.

Lizagay Canlas, of the agency's Membership Section, and Irene Yalung of PhilHealth Tarlac, explained the guidance, planning, and monitoring of PLM implementation per school.

For the first quarter of 2025, all DepEd schools in Tarlac have already included in their modules and accomplished the implementation of PLM to their Grade 10 students as part of continuous support to the program of PhilHealth Region III. During the training, they include in their plans for the last quarter of 2025 the PLM implementation for Grade 8 students.