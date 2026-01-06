Tarlac to host robotics cup

The 1st Tarlac Robotics Governor’s Cup is set to gather Junior and Senior High School students from public and private schools nationwide.

The activity will offer a platform for young innovators to design and present robotics-based solutions to real-world community challenges.

Anchored on the theme “Technology for Resilient Communities,” the competition aims to promote creative problem-solving, collaboration, and the practical application of science and technology to address social and community needs.

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Provincial Director Karen Dañez said the activity seeks to spark students’ interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by allowing them to showcase their engineering and robotics skills in a competitive setting.

The event will feature student-developed innovations and demonstrate how emerging technologies can be utilized to help build resilient, adaptive, and inclusive communities.

A total of 25 teams will advance to the final round, where finalists will present and exhibit their projects during the 2nd Tarlac Provincial Science Fair scheduled from February 2 to 6, 2026.