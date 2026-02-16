Task force formed to find Tess Mamac

Leaders in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City have formed a task force to strengthen search and rescue efforts for Tess Mamac, who has been missing since February 12, 2026.

Balibago village chief Joseph “PG” Ponce said at least four vehicles and four motorcycles were deployed along Mabalacat–Concepcion–Magalang Road route.

The team is conducting inquiries and gathering information from residents and establishments along the way in hopes of locating Mamac or obtaining leads about her whereabouts.

The operation continues to focus on the short route reportedly taken by Mamac’s vehicle on the night she disappeared.

Authorities initially traced three possible routes from Mabalacat to Magalang, where her car was later found abandoned near the town plaza.

According to the investigation, CCTV footage monitored from Barangay Dau in Mabalacat City to Magalang showed that the vehicle traveled for less than an hour before it was parked and left in the plaza area.

The family's driver, identified as Emmanuel Celeste Tolentino, was also reported missing.

Barangay officials assured the public that the search will continue until Mamac and her driver are located.

Authorities urged the public to relay any information that will help in the ongoing investigation.

Tess is the widow of the late Balibago Chairman Rodelio "Tony" Mamac Sr.

Rodelio "RM" Mamac Jr. and his three younger siblings -- Rap, Don King and Patty --- appealed to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of their mother.

"Please help us bring our Mama home. Her car was last seen on February 12, 2026, around 8:45–8:49 PM, exiting Balibago en route to Mabalacat. Her car is a 2019 Toyota Innova V with plate number CAQ 2482. She was also with our dog, Bubbles, a female mini Yorkshire Terrier. Our message box is open for any info you might have. Thank you," RM stated in his social media account.