Task force inspects collapsed building

The Angeles City Government continues its investigation into the building collapse in Barangay Balibago through the conduct of a fact-finding and investigation task force meeting and on-site inspection.

This is in accordance with Executive Order No. 026, Series of 2026, signed by City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

During the meeting, the task force discussed the latest technical updates, situational assessments, and next steps to deepen the investigation.

Key matters tackled included the evaluation of the building’s structural integrity, compliance with the National Building Code of the Philippines, occupational safety standards, permitting processes, and other relevant laws and regulations.

The task force, together with technical experts and concerned agencies, also conducted a comprehensive site inspection of the incident area.

The inspection aims to gather additional evidence and information that will serve as critical bases for the preparation of a comprehensive and objective report.

Under EO No. 026, the task force has been directed to conduct a fair, independent, and technical investigation to determine the causes of the incident, establish accountability when necessary, and formulate recommendations to further strengthen existing safety measures and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jon Lazatin said the city government continues to coordinate with various agencies and other groups to ensure that all aspects of the incident are thoroughly assessed and properly addressed. (via Angeles City Information Office)