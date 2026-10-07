Task Force underscored as Pampanga braces for El Nino

The Pampanga provincial government has underscored the creation of an El Niño Task Force as part of preparations for the dry spell and its impact on communities, agriculture, water resources and livelihoods.

The proposed task force was discussed during a disaster forum for barangay officials from the province's fourth district.

The meeting was led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda on Tuesday, October 6.

The Capitol said the task force will focus on measures to lessen the potential effects of El Niño as government agencies monitor the weather phenomenon.

Engr. Lorenzo A. Moron, Weather Services Chief of the National Capital Region-PAGASA Regional Services Division, said the Southwest Monsoon and rainy season has ended, with the country entering a transition period toward the cooler season.

Moron said government agencies are now monitoring El Niño, which he said could persist until June 2027 and reach the Very Strong category before the end of 2026.

The forum brought together representatives from PAGASA, the Department of Public Works and Highways, National Irrigation Administration, Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau, Department of Education, Department of Health and other government agencies.

The officials tackled El Niño, climate change, flood management and irrigation, among other disaster preparedness concerns.

The Capitol said it is looking at measures to prepare communities and concerned sectors for the possible effects of prolonged drought.