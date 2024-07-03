Task group formed to find Pampanga beauty queen

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has formed a special investigation task group or SITG to find Mutya ng Pilipinas Pampanga 2024 candidate Geneva Lopez and her Israeli boyfriend Yitchak Cohen.

PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said that PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil ordered the creation of 'SITG Genesaac'.

The group is composed of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Highway Patrol Group, Anti-Cybercrime Group, and Forensic Group, among others.

Fajardo said the group was tasked to find the Angeles City native and her boyfriend.

The duo went missing in the afternoon of June 21, 2024 after reportedly meeting a "middleman" about a 20.5-hectare agricultural property they intended to buy.

The duo's gray Nissan Terra sport utility vehicle was found burning along the Capas-San Jose Road in Cristo Rey village at 2:36 am on June 22 the following day.

Fajardo said that authorities have identified persons of interest but the CIDG requested to withhold the details for now as they are "pursuing very good leads."

Investigators are also verifying information that the middleman was allegedly a former police officer assigned at the Angeles City Police Station.

"That is our direction now, we have to investigate as to whether this middleman is telling the truth because he executed an affidavit,” Fajardo said.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has offered a reward of P100,000 for anyone who can give information on the whereabouts of Lopez.