Taste the thrill at SM Supermalls’ Food Fest this September

For Filipinos, food is an experience. It is the laughter shared over steaming bowls of soup, the thrill of discovering bold flavors, and the joy of chasing the latest food craze. This September, SM Supermalls turns up the heat with the Food Fest at SM—a month-long celebration of flavors, fun, and unforgettable moments!
With this year’s unbeatable dining deals and fresh food discoveries to vibrant markets, giant foodie installations, live music, regional cuisines, and even a paw-ty for pets, Food Fest at SM definitely serves up something for everyone to savor and celebrate.
Get first dibs on the best dining deals
From exclusive SMO Swipe Deals to group dining offers from your favorite restaurants, the SM Food Fest promises scrumptious promos that you and your barkada will not want to miss. Whether you are indulging in your comfort food favorites or discovering bold new tastes, a deal is waiting for you!
Buy 1 Bento, get 1 FREE every Tuesday! Two bentos for the price of one? Yes, please! Pay with your JCB credit card this #Chooseday and enjoy double the treat at Tokyo Tokyo in SM City Marilao.
Grab Greenwich’s Three 9” Thin Crust Pizzas for only P499 at SM City Bataan and SM City Baliwag. Swipe at SM Deals Online to Redeem this offer.
Say hello to Dunkin’s newest drop! Refresh your day with Dunkin’s Sparkling Refreshers – bursting with color, fizz and fruity vibes. Choose from Strawberry, Green Grape, or Pink Guava, starting at just P110 for 16oz cup. Now serving at SM Malls in Pampanga, Olongapo, Marilao and Bataan.
Hello, neighbor! Don’t miss this deal—catch it before it’s gone! ��️ Dine at Black Crust, 2nd Level, SM City Telabastagan. Discover more #aweSM deals daily on the SM Malls Online app!
Discover new food trends at the Food Market
Craving the next big thing in food? Head to the Food Market where MSMEs and food tenants bring exciting new concepts to life. Get a taste of tomorrow’s food craze today with viral street eats and artisanal specialties you can only find here!
Mall strolls just got sweeter and saltier—tiramisu and corn dogs are the ultimate snack duo! Snag yours at SM City Bataan and SM City Pampanga Food Market, Level 1.
Sweet tooth alert! Biscoff bliss awaits at Brielle's Cakes and Pastries—serving up irresistible treats at the Food Market in SM City Pampanga. One bite and you're hooked!
Savor the yummiest bites with your besties at Foodie Snaps Village, SM City Clark!
Date idea alert: Treat your taste buds and your boo at the Food Market in SM Megacenter Cabanatuan. Flavor, fun, and a whole lot of love!
Snap, share, and savor at the Foodie Snaps Village
Feast your eyes as much as your taste buds! The Foodie Snaps Village features larger-than-life food installations perfect for your next Instagram post. Strike a pose, snap a picture, and make your food fest moments unforgettable.
Groove and grub at Eats and Beats
Good food tastes even better with good music. Catch live busking performances from local artists and students at Eats and Beats while you enjoy your favorite meals. It is dining with a soundtrack you will love.
Explore regional flavors at Eats Local Fest
Journey across the Philippines without leaving the mall. Eats Local Fest celebrates the country’s finest regional cuisines, curated by renowned chefs and presented in awe-inspiring, large-scale displays. Every dish is a story waiting to be savored.
Treat your furbabies at the Big Bites Pawty
Food Fest is not just for humans because your pets are part of the fun too! Bring your furbabies to the Big Bites Pawty where they can enjoy a pet buffet and discover paw-some treats from pet food sellers.
Do not miss the biggest food celebration of the year!
This month, make every mall visit a feast of flavors, sights, and sounds. Food Fest at SM is your ticket to thrilling tastes, Insta-worthy moments, and unforgettable bonding experiences. So mark your calendars, bring your loved ones (and pets!), and join us at SM Supermalls from September 1 to 30 for a food celebration like no other!
Visit or follow @SMSupermalls on social media to know more and stay updated.