Taste the thrill at SM Supermalls’ Food Fest this September

For Filipinos, food is an experience. It is the laughter shared over steaming bowls of soup, the thrill of discovering bold flavors, and the joy of chasing the latest food craze. This September, SM Supermalls turns up the heat with the Food Fest at SM—a month-long celebration of flavors, fun, and unforgettable moments!

With this year’s unbeatable dining deals and fresh food discoveries to vibrant markets, giant foodie installations, live music, regional cuisines, and even a paw-ty for pets, Food Fest at SM definitely serves up something for everyone to savor and celebrate.

Get first dibs on the best dining deals

From exclusive SMO Swipe Deals to group dining offers from your favorite restaurants, the SM Food Fest promises scrumptious promos that you and your barkada will not want to miss. Whether you are indulging in your comfort food favorites or discovering bold new tastes, a deal is waiting for you!