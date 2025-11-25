TD Verbena affects over 15K families in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY – Tropical Depression Verbena affected 47,473 individuals or 15,542 families across the Caraga Region, disaster officials reported Tuesday.



In a report, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC-13) said 15,542 families from 69 barangays felt the storm's impact, with 5,744 individuals forced to evacuate due to flooding.



In Butuan City, the City Social Welfare and Development Department (CSWDD) said a total of 392 families or 1,303 individuals from 13 barangays were directly impacted by TD Verbena. The displaced individuals were housed temporarily in 17 evacuation centers as their communities were engulfed by rising floodwaters since Monday.



“The displaced families were already provided support and services by the city government,” the Butuan City Social Welfare and Development Department said in a statement.



Across the region, RDRRMC-13 said at least 4,955 individuals are housed in 55 evacuation centers.



“To ensure safety, a total of 23 class and 10 work suspensions were also ordered by local government units (LGUs) in the region on Monday,” the RDRRMC-13 said. Sea travel to and from several provinces was also temporarily suspended.



The Department of Social Welfare and Development and local governments have provided PHP113,424 worth of food assistance to affected families. (P