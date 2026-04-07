Teacher alleges flagiarism in school press conference

A teacher from Tarlac province went on social media to reveal allegations of plagiarism in one of the contest categories in the recently-concluded Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC) in Central Luzon.

The RSPC is a competition of campus journalists from all over Region 3 in various categories.

This year's competition was held in Baler, Aurora last March.

Teacher Ivan Licuanan Balmores of the College of the Holy Spirit in Tarlac posted his rant on Monday. The post gained more than 1,900 times as of this writing.

Balmores alleged that the winning entry in the Collaborative Desktop Publishing – Secondary (Filipino) category showed significant similarities to a previous entry from RSPC 2025, which placed second in the English category.

Balmores even posted a copy of the winning entry and the alleged plagiarized newspaper.

He cited alleged similarities in layout structure, design treatment, and conceptual presentation, particularly in the Editorial-Opinion and Features pages, noting that these may go beyond mere inspiration.

Balmores also claimed that the concern has been raised to regional school authorities but no response or clear action has been provided.

He questioned how the competing team may have accessed the earlier output, pointing out that such materials were officially submitted and should have been secured by the regional office.

In his post, Balmores emphasized that the issue, in his view, is not about competition results but about accountability and the integrity of campus journalism

He described plagiarism as a serious violation of journalistic ethics and called for appropriate action.

SunStar tried reaching the Department of Education (DepEd) Region 3, through Michelle Lacson of the Public Affairs Unit via Messenger, for comment.

Lacson said a reply regarding the issues will be sent "as soon as possible."