Teachers’ union calls for release of CNA incentive

A teachers’ union has called on the leadership of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Central Luzon to immediately release the 2025 Collective Negotiation Agreement Incentive (CNA CI) for teachers in the region.

ASSERT Central Luzon Union (ACLU) said teachers in DepEd Region 3 have not yet received the benefit even though there are possible savings and an existing CNA.

The ACLU claimed that the process was delayed due to alleged lack of prompt action from the office of DepEd Regional Director Ronnie S. Mallari.

The union even asked for an explanation regarding the delay that the incentive be processed immediately as part of fulfilling the agency's agreement with employees.

A management meeting between the ACLU and the regional office is scheduled on Thursday, March 12, to discuss the issue. Via Acel Fernando, CLTV36 News