Team Lazatin paints the town red

It was a colorful night and a grand celebration as street dancers kick off the declaration of candidacy of Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. for Pampanga First District Representative last June 28, 2024 at the Magalang town Plaza in the Municipality of Magalang.

The momentous event coincides with the 90th birthday of Mayor Pogi's father, the late, First District Representative Carmelo "Tarzan" Lazatin.

In his speech, Mayor Pogi stressed "kung nanu pu ing gewa na ning kanakung pengari - Congressman Tarzan - at ning kanakung kaputul - Congressman Jon - isundu ku pu.

Angeles City ranked 5th among nine Philippine cities with the largest urban economies in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index.

The city has been included in the national finalists for the "Walang Gutom Awards 2024 for the 'Walang Plastikan: Plastic Palit Bigas' Program".

Mayor Lazatin added "isa lang po ang sinisiguro natin. Sa ating panunungkulan, wala pong maiiwan. No one will be left behind."

"Ito po ang aking bibitawang pangako, ang lahat ng sektor ng ating lipunan ay nararamdaman ang ating sinserong paninilbihan," the mayor said.

Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting pledged her support to Lazatin's candidacy.

"Ikami ngan pu buo pu ing kekaming suporta para kang Mayor Pogi keni pung bayu ng challenge. Balu ku agawa ne ini uling sinsero ya keng kayang pamagserbisyu."

Other VIPs who pledged their support to Lazatin were Pampanga Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, First District Representative Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II, Mabalacat City Mayor Cris Garbo, and Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson.