Team Tulong Tulong Tayo Files CoC for 2025 Polls

Guagua — Incumbent Mayor Anthony Joseph “Tonton” Torres has filed on Thursday his Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) for re-election as municipal mayor of Guagua.

Torres leads the Team Tulong Tulong Tayo for the 2025 elections.

The team first attended a religious service at the Saint James and Apostle Parish in Guagua’s Betis District before going to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Office at the Municipal Hall.

Torres was flanked by supporters and respective families of the team members.

Torres and his runningmates received support from Governor Dennis Pineda, who attended the event.

Torres' runningmates include Vice Mayor Jun Lim and councilor candidates Roanne Reyes-Enriquez, Joan Carreon II, Jose Mendoza, Jovy David Tulio, Atty. Michael Consunji Mangiliman, Rivera Michelle, Eugene Ponio, and Amos Guilas.

The mayor vowed to continue his development programs if releected.