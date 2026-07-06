Teen nabbed for enticing minors through Roblox

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), through its Violence Against Women and Children Division (NBI-VAWCD), said it recently arrested a 19-year-old man in Pampanga for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 11930, otherwise known as the “Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.”

The operation stemmed from a referral from the Department of Justice – Office of Cybercrime regarding reports of online enticement of a child for the production of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had allegedly persuaded a minor to engage in sexual activity and send exploitative images in exchange for Robux, the virtual currency used in the online gaming platform Roblox.

Digital investigation conducted by NBI-VAWCD linked the suspect to multiple CyberTipline Reports involving the online enticement of children for sexual exploitation and the distribution of child sexual abuse materials through various online accounts.

Record checks likewise disclosed a previous complaint filed by the mother of a 10-year-old victim.

According to the complaint, the suspect allegedly befriended the child through Roblox, manipulated her into creating and sending sexually explicit videos, and subsequently subjected her to coercion.

Following cyber and digital forensic investigation, NBI-VAWCD agents identified the suspect and secured a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD).

During the implementation of the warrant, NBI agents seized the suspect’s mobile device.

A forensic examination revealed that numerous child sexual abuse or exploitation materials were stored in the gadget.

Operatives also discovered that the suspect was actively communicating online with another child, aged 12, whom he was allegedly attempting to entice into performing sexual acts.

The suspect underwent inquest proceedings before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Pampanga on July 1, 2026 for the filing of appropriate criminal charges under Republic Act No. 11930.

The NBI said it is conducting investigation and rescue operations to identify and locate other victims connected to the same modus operandi.