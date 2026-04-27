Teen pregnancy rates in C. Luzon drop: CPD

Adolescent pregnancies in Central Luzon declined by 21.3 percent from 2020 to 2024, the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) Region III said.

But the agency reported that cases among younger teens aged 10 to 14 increased sharply.

Data showed births among adolescents aged 10 to 19 dropped from 18,722 in 2020 to 14,729 in 2024, exceeding the national decline of 11.7 percent over the same period.

Despite this record, Central Luzon remains the second region in the country in terms of adolescent births.

The CPD III attributed the overall decline to implementation of adolescent health and development programs under the Regional Population and Development Plan of Action (2023–2028), including the expanded reproductive health education and youth-focused services.

The agency recorded a significant rise in adolescent pregnancy among youth aged 10 to 14, with cases increasing from 270 in 2020 to 445 in 2024 -- a 64.8 percent jump.

The region also ranked second highest nationwide in this age group.

The CPD Region III said the trend signals deeper concerns such as gaps in child protection systems and exposure to abuse.

The CPD regional office called for intensified interventions focused on younger adolescents.

It also urged stronger child protection mechanisms, wider access to age-appropriate sexuality education, improved adolescent-friendly health services, and closer coordination among local governments and community groups.

The CPD Region III said addressing adolescent pregnancy remains a priority, noting its impact on health, education, and long-term development.