Teenager with disability raped by brother-in-law

A 15-year-old person with disability in Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City, was allegedly raped twice by her brother-in-law.

According to the victim's statement, the first instance of abuse took place inside their own home.

The rape allegedly happened again on Monday night, March 2, 2026.

The victim's aunt sought the help from their barangay officials.

The suspect had previously been charged for allegedly raping the victim's eldest sister. But the case was reportedly settled out of court.

The victim is currently under the care of the Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) Desk of Barangay Tabun.

Authorities are preparing charges against the suspect. (Reyniela Tugay, CLTV36 News)