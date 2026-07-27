Teens nabbed as cops probe school threats

Authorities have identified the minors behind the viral social media video containing an alleged stabbing threat targeting Cutud Elementary School in Angeles City.

According to a post by the Barangay Cutud Public Information Office on Saturday, July 25, all individuals involved in the viral video are minors.

The teenagers were brought to the barangay hall together with their parents and guardians.

During the inquiry, the teens explained that the video was intended as a prank and they had no intention of carrying out the threats shown in the recording.

Despite their explanation, the video caused public alarm and concern.

The minors are set to undergo counseling and community service to help them understand the consequences of their actions and receive appropriate guidance.

The barangay officials said they have also identified other similar videos circulating online, which are now being addressed by authorities.

The village council urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities.

Source: Raymond Tasoy, CLTV36 News