Telecom firms help clear spaghetti wires in Angeles

Telecommunications companies, in coordination with the Angeles City Transportation and Development Office (ACTDO), recently conducted clearing operations against spaghetti wires along the MacArthur Highway in Barangay Ninoy Aquino.

The firms removed unused, tangled, and low-hanging cables that pose risks to motorists, pedestrians, and nearby establishments.

The city government said the program supports road safety along the city’s major thoroughfares.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the city government and private partners in addressing infrastructure concerns.

Since assuming office, Lazatin said he has pushed for programs centered on public safety, urban order, and improved basic services, including road clearing, traffic management, and infrastructure maintenance.

The anti-spaghetti wires drive is part of the city government’s continuing efforts to ensure safer streets, reduce hazards caused by neglected utilities, and promote a more organized urban environment.

Similar clean-up and enforcement activities are expected to continue in other areas of Angeles City as part of the local government’s infrastructure and safety agenda.