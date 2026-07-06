Telecom line rehabilitation at building collapse site

Workers continue the rehabilitation and repair of telecommunication lines along Teodoro Street, Barangay Balibago.

Under the directive of Mayor Jon Lazatin, the operation is being led by personnel from the Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO), together with representatives from various telecommunications companies.

Lazatin said this is part of efforts to restore cable lines affected by the structure collapse on May 24, 2026.

The operation aims to restore communication services, ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians, and prevent potential hazards caused by damaged lines and facilities, the mayor added.

The city government said it coordinates with utility and telecommunication firms to expedite repairs and minimize inconvenience to residents, businesses, and others using the area.