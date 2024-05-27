“Tell everyone that God is making haste”

There is a prophecy surrounding the pending canonization of Carlo Acutis, an Italian web designer who died at age 15 on Oct. 12, 2006. Pope Francis approved recently his elevation to sainthood, but has yet to set a date for his canonization.

Blessed Carlo’s body has remained incorrupt and could be venerated in a glass case at the Sanctuary of the Renunciation in Assisi, Italy.

In realistic dreams, Carlo’s still living mother, Antonia, has been receiving messages not only from her son Carlo but also from saints, particularly St. Francis of Assisi.

One such message was that after Carlo’s canonization, teenagers all over the world would receive some form of enlightenment that could lead to conversion.

Many followers of Blessed Carlo understood this to mean that his canonization would soon be followed by the prophesied Warning which would affect not only teenagers but every person on earth.

To review what has been said about the Warning, I quote Garabandal, Spain Marian apparition seer Conchita Gonzalez (with the thought that St. Padre Pio had openly supported Garabandal) giving some details, saying the Warning “will be like two heavenly bodies or stars colliding that make a lot of noise and a lot of light, but they don’t fall. We are going to see it. It will horrify us because at that very moment we will see our souls and the harm we hve done. Im that moment we are going to see our conscience everything wrong that we are doing, and the good that we are not doing.”

Mystic Fr. Michel Rodrigue said that so many would line up for Confession after the Warning, but that forces of evil, after a few weeks, would come out to declare that the worldwide experience had some scientific explanation.

But Heaven has already been telling us in advance all that are to happen in regard to the Warning and with the canonization of Blessed Carlo anticipated, there is good reason for believers to prepare their souls by going to Confession and remaining in a state of grace.

On the near future St. Carlo Acutis, may I also share the most inspiring last words he told his mother: “Mom, don’t be afraid. Since Jesus became a man, death has become the passage towards life and we don’t need to flee it. Let us prepare ourselves to experience something extraordinary in the eternal life.”

Meanwhile, dire prophecies continue to reach mankind via credible Catholic mystics, including one sayng that so many are to lose faith in God. Here I share the message of Our Blessed Mother to mystic Pedro Regis on May 11, 2024:

“Dear children, the enemies will act to destroy God’s plans, but the Lord will overcome them. Great victory will come for men and women of faith.

“Trust fully in the power of God, because only in this way can you contribute to the transformation of humanity.

“You are living in a time of pain, but do not retreat. When all seems lost, the Mighty Hand of the Lord will act in favor of those devoted to me.

“Tell everyone that God is making haste and that this is the right time for the great return. Open your hearts and accept the Lord’s Will for your lives.

“You will yet see horrors on earth. Many will lose the true faith and will walk like the blind leading the blind.

“Pray. Only through the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come. Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.

“Do not forget: in your hands, the Holy Rosary and Holy Scripture; in your hearts, the love of truth.

“Onward! The plans that I have started here are the Lord’s and no human force can destroy them.

“Courage! After all the tribulation, the Lord will dry your tears and there will be the definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.

“ This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.” (End of quote.)

With space still available for me in this space, I am repeating the serious message of Our Blessed Mother to stigmatist mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla on May 29, 2024 s translated from the original Spanish (with capitals retained):

‘’Beloved children: MY MOTHERLY MANTLE COVERS YOU AT ALL TIMES TO DELIVER YOU FROM EVIL.

‘’You are beloved of My Divine Son and I call you to conversion at this moment, to true conversion so that you may be transformed and become more of My Divine Son.

‘’IT IS URGENT THAT YOU TURN YOUR LOOK AWAY FROM THE WORKS AND ACTS THAT OFFEND THE HOLY TRINITY: THE HUMAN CREATURE DESIRES TO OVERCOME GOD THE FATHER CAUSING GREATER SINFULNESS FOR HUMANITY.

‘’Beloved children, you must prepare yourselves for major transformations that will lead this generation to a continuous purification.

‘’The health of humanity declines in the face of the other disease that I have brought before you, a disease caused by the mutation of a previous one. This disease is caused by the hand of man's desire to control you, My little ones. This is why My Divine Son has allowed you to test your faith so that you yourselves may discover this evil working and acting.

‘’ALL MANKIND IS TESTED IN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER AND THUS, DIVINE LOVE CALLS YOU TO RECOGNIZE HIM AS YOUR GOD AND YOUR LORD.

‘’Like a ship adrift, too many of My children indulge in every pleasure, disregarding the Trinitarian Mercy and forgetting that My Divine Son is the Just Judge.

‘’You have seen how in this month illnesses have increased and at the same time some cities have been devastated by the water.

Unite and pray for the least of these children, for behind what seems harmless, lies the tentacle of evil preparing to destroy you.

‘’Pray My children, pray for all mankind. Pray My children, pray, the plans of evil are to empty you in spirit. Resist for God is God. Pray My children, pray, the new disease will be launched with force to spread and call it a pandemic.

‘’Pray My children, pray, France is attacked. Pray My children, pray, misused science desires to dominate mankind by applying its force against the human creature, denying him what he needs and what is of primary necessity.

‘’Pray My children, pray, Mexico suffers and its soil is moved with great force. Pray children pray, Spain suffers and its soil is shaken.

‘’In this month nature has struck the Earth with force. My children have ignored the suffering of their brothers although soon all will suffer.

I love you little children, I love you. I warn you out of love to prepare yourselves.’’