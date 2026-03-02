Now the marines are talking. The marines and their companions marched forward and disclosed those who were allegedly recipients of the dirty money which are proceeds from corruption. It runs into billions. They are naming names. But all those who were named are denying. What can you expect? Even the Blue Ribbon Committee is adamant/ refuses to issue subpoena for them to testify. wtf.

> I remember the conversation of two friends talking over bottles of light beers: 'Pare kunwari nahuli ka ni kumare na may kasamang babae sa kwarto at pareho kayong hubad at ginagawa ninyo ang alam mo na, paano mo ito lulusutan?

> His friend quick reply: Pare huwag mong kalimutan ang 11th commandment. Thou shall not admit! Huwag umamin, sabihin mo nabasa ka sa ulan at naghubad ka at nadulas ka lang. He he he. End of conversation. Many of these lawmakers are all riled up over reports linking them to the flood control scandal. Suddenly they know nothing. Tell that to the marines.

> Many of those may have learned a lesson or two on past controversies in how to navigate stormy weathers. Just be silent, don't issue statements, refused press interviews and just play coy. Lilipas din yan. That’s the motto of the many like most everybody have forgotten already the Janet Napoles pork barrel scandal, Dengvaxia and many more which were banner headlines sometime back.

> Maybe not this time, we hope so. The allegations are specific. It said at least 67 members of the House of Representatives are involved in the anomalous flood control controversy. Names like Senators Francis Escudero, Joel Villanueva, Grace Poe, Jinggoy Estrada and Nancy Binay were named. Despite testimonies are glaring, everyone is denying of wrongdoing. Even President Marcos Jr., former Speaker Martin Romualdez and former Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin were disclosed.

Now Malacanang is still appealing to the public to await the results of the investigations on the multi-billion flood control controversy and people are already cynical of the statements coming out from the palace. Kamukatmukat niyan. Ang resulta? Nganga. Diyos ko Lord!

NOTES: Porac Mayor Jing Capil announced recently a new road alignment connecting the town to Angeles City will be constructed soon. That’s good news. But wait. The secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways is a Poraqueno, Vince Dizon and I believe he will take it kindly if a request will be made that an expansion of the megadike be undertaken. In the meanwhile the exit road of the toll gate SCTEX in Porac needs repair, an asphalt laying better. Maybe former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo can do something.

