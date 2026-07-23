"Termite Gang" robbery group members nabbed in Pampanga

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said a recent operation in Porac, Pampanga led to the arrest of four alleged members of a group called "Termite" or "Acetylene" gang, including the "No. 5 Provincial Most Wanted Person" of Baguio City.

Police officers served a warrant of arrest against a 26-year-old man wanted for frustrated murder.

The cops observed another adult male displaying suspicious behavior near the area of arrest.

The officers recovered a firearm and an explosive device.

Authorities conducted hot pursuit operations that led to the arrest of two more men in Mabalacat City.

Probers linked the group to a robbery incident at a commercial establishment in Bamban, Tarlac on July 16, 2026, where the vehicle recovered during the operation was allegedly used as the getaway vehicle.

Recovered during the operation were several firearms and ammunition, explosive devices, dried marijuana, communication devices, and other items believed to have been used in criminal activities.

Police are also investigating the alleged involvement of the arrested individuals in a series of robberies targeting commercial establishments in Tuguegarao City and the municipalities of Cabatuan and San Mateo in Isabela early this month.

(PNP-PIO)