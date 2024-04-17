Tesda, Army train 100 former rebels

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and 91st Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army conducted a two-day skills training for about 100 former rebels in Aurora province.

Tesda and the Army assist the former rebels who are members of 14 people’s organizations.

The beneficiaries underwent skills on producing processed meat such as tocino and longganisa, smoked fish, salted eggs and pineapple jam.

A total of P500,000 worth of livelihood starter kits were given to the trainees, which included a steamer, casserole, saucepan, utility tray, mixing bowl, measuring cups and spoon, mixing paddles, gas stove with tank, weighing scale with stainless steel tray, and meat slicer.

Aside from the training, the government provides other aid under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

The former rebels and their families are given scholarships, financial assistance, and employment to help them reintegrate to mainstream society.