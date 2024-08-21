Tesda, firms offer 1K jobs to Tech Voc graduates

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or Tesda collaborated with 18 private firms in Nueva Ecija province to help Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates find employment.

The job fair, held in Cabanatuan City, was part of the 2024 World Café of Opportunities (WCO).

The event is in line with the celebration of Tesda's 30th founding anniversary and observance of the National Technical-Vocational Day.

The WCO serves as a one-stop venue where graduates, trainees, and other skilled workers may explore various employment, entrepreneurship, and education opportunities.

During the job fair, 26 were hired on the spot while 39 were categorized as near-hired.

TVET institutions in the province facilitated the mass enrollment for those interested in becoming Tesda scholars. About 800 slots were up for grabs.

Tesda said it is set to hold the 2024 Philippine National Competition from August 21 to 25, 2024.

The agency said the event will feature over 200 competitors nationwide vying for medals and cash prizes in 25 different skill areas.

On August 22, 2024, Tesda said it will honor its outstanding partners who have helped the agency to make TVET accessible and relevant to Filipinos during the annual National Kabalikat Awarding Ceremony.

Tech-voc graduates, who were successful in their chosen fields, will also received recognition during the event.