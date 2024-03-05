Tesda to equip DILG with tech-voc skills

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) will equip personnel of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) with technical vocational education and training.

In line with this, Tesda Director General Secretary Suharto T. Mangudadatu and DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. signed a memorandum of agreement on March 4, 2024.

Under the agreement, the agencies will tap local government units in the delivery of technical vocational education and training (TVET) under thre“Tesda Sa Barangay” program.

The agreement aims to improve the capabilities of the DILG employees.

The program is expected to enhance their technical competencies to adapt to the challenges through the conduct of technical education and skills development training programs.

TESDA shall provide skills training to DILG employees on digital literacy, visual graphics design, 21st-Century skills, and communications, among others.

The skills training shall also be given to the unemployed, underemployed, out-of-school youth, and individuals from disadvantaged and marginalized groups.

The collaboration between Tesda and DILG can contribute to the promotion of inclusive growth and sustainable development by ensuring that local communities have access to relevant skills training and employment opportunities, Mangudadatu said.

Tesda and DILG have been working on skills development and environmental preservation initiatives.

Their program started in 2024 with bookkeeping training for appointed Sangguniang Kabataan treasurers.