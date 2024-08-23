Thai ambassador eyes investments in Clark

CLARK FREEPORT -- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Philippines, Tull Traisorat, has described this Clark as a prime location for expanding trade and investment relations between Thailand and the Philippines.

During his visit to the Clark Visitors Center on Tuesday, August 20, Traisorat expressed optimism about collaborating on air connectivity, hospitality, and renewable energy.

“I’ve seen from the [CDC] presentation a lot of opportunities that we could work together in enhancing trade and investment between Thailand and the Philippines,” Traisorat said.

He emphasized Clark's strategic advantages. He stressed the freeport zone's status and expanding air connectivity with Bangkok and other cities.

"I see a lot of opportunities here that you've been promoting as a freeport zone and an airport. I would like to see more air connectivity between Clark and Bangkok, and to some other cities as well,” he said.

Traisorat said Thailand and the Philippines may benefit from connecting Clark to U-Tapao.

He said both locations are positioned for industrial, high tech, and tourist development.

Traisorat stressed the potential for air connectivity between Clark and U-Tapao.

He said that U-Tapao's proximity to the Eastern Economic Corridor, a special economic zone, and Pattaya, a major tourist destination, may create opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Traisorat also highlighted the potential for Thai companies to grow in Clark.

He cited in particular the firm's on food, hospitality, banking and finance, and medical services.

The ambassador proposed for a collaborative effort between Clark and Thailand to share best practices in freeport zones; Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE); and other interests, including the sharing of clients.

Traisorat also noted infrastructure projects, such as the elevated railway being constructed by Italian-Thai Development (ITD) between Clark and Malolos, as key areas for potential collaboration.

He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties between Thailand and the Philippines and plans to bring a business delegation to Clark to explore opportunities.

The Thai delegation's visit to Clark is part of their activities in commemorating the 75th anniversary of Thailand-Philippines diplomatic relations. #